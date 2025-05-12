Browns Rookie Under Even More Pressure After Season-Ending Injury News

The 2025 NFL offseason has been filled with surprise announcements. Although a good chunk of the spring news regarding the Cleveland Browns has been positive, the latest shocker involving the team isn't great, to say the least.

On Monday afternoon, the Browns announced that linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been put on the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List, effectively ruling him out of the entire 2025 season.

"Jeremiah's health is of the utmost importance to us, and although he has made progress towards recovery, we've made the decision to place him on (PUP)," general manager Andrew Berry wrote. "Jeremiah has the full support of our team, and we expect him to continue to be a part of the organization even though he will not return to the field this year."

"We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah's football future at this time."

JOK will be placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and will not return for the 2025 season



📰 » https://t.co/TSVNPMpz84 pic.twitter.com/dA3xdfSHxT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2025

As disappointing as the Browns' announcement was, it was likely a long time coming. Owusu-Koramoah sustained a significant neck injury during Week 8 of the 2024 campaign, and some of their offseason moves seemingly signified that the Browns were preparing for life (or at least 2025) without the 25-year-old linebacker in the lineup.

Browns Rookie LB Carson Schwesinger Facing More Pressure After Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injury Update

One of the Browns' moves that showed they were preparing for the worst-case scenario was their drafting of Carson Schwesinger. Cleveland used last month's 33rd-overall pick on the former UCLA linebacker, making it clear they had high expectations for him regardless of what the future held for Owusu-Koramoah.

The Browns didn't hesitate to use the second round's first pick on Schwesinger, who's coming off an All-American performance with the Bruins. The Moorpark, CA native just led all collegiate defenders with 90 solo tackles in 12 games, all while adding 4.0 sacks, three broken-up passes, and a pair of interceptions.

If that isn't impressive enough, Schwesinger's 90.0 Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade was the second-best mark among LBs who played at least 300 passing downs, further demonstrating his elite upside.

Much like most rookies, Schwesinger will undergo growing pains as a rookie, and the Browns were likely hoping that Owusu-Koramoah's presence would help mitigate those struggles. Instead, the ex-UCLA disruptor will likely be tossed into the fire, whether he's read or not, leaving it up to him to prove if he can sink or swim in the treacherous NFL waters.

Having said that, the Browns likely wouldn't have taken Schwesinger as early as they did if they weren't confident that he's ready to contribute immediately. He stepped up and tackled each challenge he faced throughout his collegiate career, and thriving in Year 1 despite the Owusu-Koramoah's injury situation would be the latest example of that trend.

Successfully filling in for Owusu-Koramoah would also boost the Browns rookie's award-related outlook. For now, Schwesinger will continue the lead-up to OTAs, being tied for the 18th-best 2025 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year odds (+4000) on FanDuel Sportsbook.

More Cleveland Browns News & Rumors:

Odds update periodically and are subject to change.