Browns Trade for Biggest QB Surprise of the Season in Latest Proposed Deal
The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away and many fans are interested to see what the Cleveland Browns will do in the coming days. In a year where they were supposed to battle for a playoff spot, the Browns will likely miss this year's postseason as they enter Week 9 with a putrid 2-6 record, leaving them sitting in last place in the AFC North.
It might be a long shot, but there's a chance that the Browns could address their quarterback room before the deadline. After all, Deshaun Watson's future in Cleveland is up in the air now that he's suffered yet another season-ending injury, making his $230 million contract look even worse with each passing week.
Backup QB Jameis Winston has played well in Watson's absence, however, he's only playing on a one-year contract. Although the Browns likely wouldn't mind bringing Winston back in 2025, he might command too much money in the offseason if he continues playing well under center.
Fortunately, the perfect trade option is available if Cleveland wants to bring a new arm in for next season.
Browns Acquire QB Malik Willis in Trade Proposal
The Green Bay Packers took care of their quarterback situation in July when they inked Jordan Love to a four-year, $220 million extension. With Love not going anywhere until 2029 at the earliest, the Packers could be open to moving backup QB Malik Willis.
If that's the case, Browns general manager Andrew Berry should immediately call Packers GM Brian Gutekunst. Considering how it only cost Green Bay a 2025 seventh-round pick to acquire Willis from the Tennessee Titans back in August, Cleveland could potentially acquire the 25-year-old signal-caller for a price as low as a 2025 sixth-rounder.
Looking to solve their own QB issues, the Titans drafted Willis 86th overall at the 2022 NFL draft. The College Park, GA native was coming off a solid collegiate career that saw him rack up 5,122 passing yards and 47 touchdowns along with 1,822 rushing yards and 27 more scores on 338 carries across two seasons at Liberty.
Willis never panned out as the Titans' starting QB, though, eventually leading to him being replaced by Will Levis at the 2023 draft. With Levis proving to be a better fit for Tennessee's system, Willis was dealt to the Packers in a move that may have saved his NFL career.
With Love missing time due to injury this season, Willis stepped up when the Packers needed him the most. The former Liberty QB has gone 2-0 in two starts this fall, completing 74.4% of passes for 380 passing yards and three TDs without an interception. He's also turned 16 carries into 137 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Considering it's been a long time since the Browns had a promising young QB, it's easy to see why GM Berry must consider rolling the dice on a potential Willis trade. If it works out, the team will actually have a quarterback to build the offense around. If not, he's only under contract through 2025 and it isn't as if losing out on a Day 3 draft pick is a major loss.
If the Browns want to finally put an end to their QB woes, Willis might be the answer they've desperately been searching for.
More Cleveland Browns News: