Injury-Prone Browns Starter Reportedly Had Surprise Offseason Surgery

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do to get back to contention in 2025 but while the quarterback position has taken most of the headlines, their offensive line also deserves a high priority this offseason.

The Browns were bowled over in the trenches last season as their 9.1% sack rate tied with the Philadelphia Eagles and finished second behind the Chicago Bears (10.7%) for the highest clip in the NFL. To make matters worse, Jack Conklin was the only Browns starter to post an overall Pro Football Focus grade over 65 and Cleveland ranked 20th in PFF’s final offensive line rankings.

Life in the trenches has been tough and it may get even tougher as an injury prone starter underwent offseason surgery last week.

Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to address a lingering issue he played through last season, a league source told ⁦@JFowlerESPN. https://t.co/djx7zBhx1G — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) February 20, 2025

Dawand Jones Expected To Be Ready For Training Camp After Surprise Knee Surgery

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. The procedure was done to solve “a lingering issue” he played through last season before missing the final seven games after suffering a fractured fibula.

While the surgery was a scope, it’s still not great news for the Browns. Jones was a fourth round pick out of Ohio State and appeared in 11 games for the Browns including nine starts before suffering a season-ending MCL injury. Jones served in a reserve role for most of this season but entered the starting lineup as a left tackle, allowing six pressures on 115 pass-blocking snaps (5.2% pressure rate).

Jones’s injury creates a new set of questions along the offensive line. 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr., James Hudson III and Germain Ifedi all are headed to free agency and reserve guard Michael Dunn and Nick Harris will join them as they look to get paid next month.

The Browns also have a hole at running back and could be looking to trade star edge rusher Myles Garrett. Then there’s that quarterback thing everybody keeps talking about.

Whether it be a veteran option like Kirk Cousins or Matthew Stafford or a rookie such as Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward, getting a better performance from the offensive line is the first step to helping the Browns rebound next season.

