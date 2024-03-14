3 Low-Cost Playmakers the Browns Should Target in Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns still have holes to fill on offense now that free agency is underway. Here are three low-cost playmakers they can still sign to fill those voids.
The 2023 NFL season was the Cleveland Browns' best in a long time, but it wasn't without issues. Outside of Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb (before suffering a season-ending knee injury), the Browns' attack was lacking playmakers who could step up at a moment's notice.
General manager Andrew Berry already attempted to address the issue by acquiring wideout Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos this offseason, but there's no telling if he'll pan out yet. Cleveland needs more depth on offense — especially if it wants to look better than one year ago.
Fortunately, the Browns — who only have $1.1 million in cap space (per Spotrac) — can still target these three low-cost playmakers in free agency.
Browns Should Target TE Logan Thomas in Free Agency
Browns fans said goodbye to several familiar faces this offseason, including tight end Harrison Bryant. The former 2020 fourth-round selection never lived up to the hype, failing to record more than 239 receiving yards in each of his four seasons.
The Browns already have David Njoku returning, but if they want to upgrade their TE2 spot (currently held by cut candidate Jordan Akins), they should turn their attention to Logan Thomas.
The quarterback-turned-tight end was solid for the Washington Commanders last season. He hauled in 70.5% of his targets (55-of-78) for 496 receiving yards and four touchdowns, which were both the second-best outputs of his 11-year career. He also yielded a 93.7 passer rating when targeted, which would've been the 12th-best mark among QBs last season.
It's never a bad idea to have too many weapons after the Browns didn't have enough in 2023. Thomas likely isn't looking for a big contract since he turns 33 in July, so it'd be in Cleveland's best interest to scoop him up soon before another team does.