3 Browns on the Hot Seat Over Final Four Games of Season
With four games left to play, these three Cleveland Browns are feeling the heat to prove themselves
By Randy Gurzi
A victory over the Jaguars in Week 14 means the Cleveland Browns are now 8-5 and have roughly an 80 percent chance of making the playoffs. That’s a huge testament to their determination since they’ve battled through one major injury after another. They even had another starter go down on Monday with Dawand Jones now heading to the IR with a knee injury.
Cleveland has also started four different quarterbacks, with each securing at least one win as the starter. Joe Flacco was the most recent, leading them to the victory on Sunday.
As much fun as it’s been to watch them succeed, there are some members of the team that might be feeling the heat down the stretch. Here we look at the top three Browns under pressure during the final four-game stretch.
3. Jordan Akins, TE
Cleveland signed Jordan Akins to be the No. 2 tight end behind David Njoku. It felt as though his addition would go down as an excellent move since he had a rapport with Deshaun Watson already from their days in Houston.
Unfortunately, he’s been a non-factor after 13 games. Akins has just eight receptions for 54 yards on the year. And before thinking it’s due to Watson being out, he only had three catches with Watson under center -- never getting more than one in a single game.
With fourth-year pro-Harrison Bryant outperforming him, the Browns could decide to part ways with the veteran in the offseason and use some of that money to keep Bryant around as he enters free agency.