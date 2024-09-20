Browns Likely to Be Without Two Playmakers in Week 3 After Practice No-Shows
The Cleveland Browns are fresh off a massive win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and will look to continue that momentum when they meet the New York Giants in Week 3. Like the rest of the NFL, the Browns are dealing with a series of injuries ahead of the weekend, leaving time to tell who'll be available come Sunday.
Tight end David Njoku (ankle) and running back Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring) are two banged-up Browns whose Week 3 outlook is up in the air. After the duo missed practice time this week, more clarity regarding their situation became available on Friday.
Unfortunately, it isn't the update that Cleveland fans wanted to hear.
Browns Injury News: David Njoku, Pierre Strong Miss Friday's Practice
Both Njoku and Strong were absent from Friday's practice, according to Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi. Considering how the pair missed both Wednesday and Thursday's practice, it looks like they might not be healthy enough in time for Sunday.
Njoku has been hampered by his ankle injury since he was labeled as week-to-week following the Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The former 2017 first-rounder tallied four catches for 44 receiving yards in the season opener and will look to get back on track when he returns.
Njoku made his first Pro Bowl last season after posting an 81-882-6 stat line despite having to deal with severe facial burns. Browns fans know how competitive the ex-Miami (FL) product can be, so the fact that he's currently sidelined is probably frustrating to him.
Meanwhile, Strong suffered his hamstring injury during the win over the Jaguars, which forced him to leave the game without a return. He hasn't practiced since then, which isn't surprising given that he's been listed as being week-to-week as well.
Hopefully, Strong's play will improve whenever he returns. The veteran runner has made a minimal impact this season, tallying five rushing yards on three carries and another 30 yards on a trio of receptions. The uninspiring production is a big reason why he's seen more special teams snaps (34) than offensive opportunities (28) even though Cleveland's backfield is lacking in Nick Chubb's absence.
Even though the offense is depleted, the good news is that the Browns' immediate outlook is still promising. They're currently the 6.5-point favorites over the Giants in a game that features a projected total of 38.5 points, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
