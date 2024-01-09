3 Browns Who Need to Be Benched in the Playoffs
With the NFL playoffs beginning this weekend, these three Browns must be benched if Cleveland wants to go on a deep postseason run.
The Cleveland Browns are officially back in the playoffs after being on the outside looking in during the last two postseasons. The franchise's quest for Super Bowl LVIII begins on the road this Saturday when the Browns take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
If the Browns want to go on a deep playoff run, head coach Kevin Stefanski must put his best lineup forward. The city of Cleveland is dying for postseason success and if that means limiting playing time for players who do more harm than good, Stefanski must do what's necessary to deliver.
Here are three Browns who must be benched in the playoffs, starting with the Wild Card Round.
Browns Who Must Be Benched in Playoffs
1. Marquise Goodwin, WR
The Browns' wide receiver room was bit by the injury bug just ahead of the playoffs. No. 1 wideout Amari Cooper is dealing with a heel injury (that seems to be improving) while Elijah Moore is still in concussion protocol for the time being.
However, just because Cooper and Moore are banged up does not mean that Marquise Goodwin should be in Stefanski's postseason plans.
The 33-year-old wideout has been nothing short of terrible. He finished the regular season with just four catches for 67 receiving yards in 12 games without a start. It's never a good thing when a quarterback has a better passer rating throwing the ball into the ground (39.6) than they do throwing to Goodwin (9.6).
It's gotten to the point where the ex-Texas Longhorn hasn't even played more than 11 offensive snaps since Week 6. In other words, Goodwin's best days are in the rearview and it doesn't make sense to give him an important role in the playoffs, regardless of what Cleveland's WR injury situation looks like.
Allow Goodwin to enjoy the Browns' postseason run from the sidelines before potentially calling it a career in the offseason.