Browns Schedule: Predicting the Score of all 4 Remaining Games
The Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs if they handle their business down the stretch, so let's see if they can pull it off
By Randy Gurzi
A win in Week 14 improved the Cleveland Browns to 8-4 on the season. It was an impressive and hard-fought win and happened with their fourth different starting quarterback. Joe Flacco made his second start of the year and earned his first win as he threw for 311 yards.
Now, the Browns have an 80 percent chance of making the playoffs this season with just four games left to play — and two of those will be at home where they're 6-1 this year. Should they get those wins, they'll have a double-digit winning season. But their goal is more than that and we take a look ahead to predict how they will fare in those final four contests.
• Week 15: Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns
• Week 16: Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans
• Week 17: New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns
• Week 18: Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 15: Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns
The Browns are just a different team at home. Their defense feeds off the energy the crowd brings and they’re just far more imposing. Against the Jaguars, this was evident despite it being a high-scoring game.
Cleveland gifted Jacksonville two touchdowns with turnovers deep in their own territory. There was a third touchdown scored by the road team late in the game, which was aided by the refs calling a phantom penalty on Anthony Walker.
That’s why they’re going to be able to hold their own against the Chicago Bears this coming weekend even with Just Fields and the offense showing signs of life as of late. Fields will likely feel the pressure and this secondary will wind up with a couple more interceptions as they secure win No. 9 on the season.
This not only keeps them in control of their playoff destiny but it also marks the second winning season over the past four years. For those who don’t want to give Kevin Stefanski credit, the Browns had two winning seasons from 1999 through 2019 before he was hired.
Final Score: Browns 27, Bears 17
Browns Record: 9-5