FOX Sports Trolls Ja’Marr Chase Over ‘Elves’ Comment

Karma's a you-know-what and Ja'Marr Chase is learning that the hard way.
Just like the old saying goes, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it at all."
Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase learned that the hard way in Week 1. The ex-LSU product made the mistake of calling the Browns "elves" ahead of the opening-week matchup, only for us to make him eat his own words with a 24-3 blowout win over Cincinnati.
It didn't take long for the Browns faithful to mock Chase after the game, only for the wideout to admit frustration after losing "to some elves." While some thought the mockery would stop there, FOX Sports has since jumped on the bandwagon.
Check out the video of the "elves" responding to Chase below.
The video opens with an elf draped in Browns colors, saying that he's going to keep his response to Chase "short." He declares that the team is proud of being elves and that they just whipped the Bengals' "kitty-cat behind."
The elf even takes a direct shot at Chase, saying that the only thing he caught last week was a beatdown. The former 2021 first-rounder was largely absent in the drubbing, only hauling in five targets for 39 receiving yards.
Chase should know by now not to attack the Browns. We've shut him down more often than not over his young career, holding him to 49 or fewer receiving yards in three of four career meetings.
Hopefully, Chase will use this opportunity as a learning lesson. There's no doubt that Cleveland fans will never forget about those comments and we'll milk them for what they're worth every time we're matched up against Cincinnati.
The AFC North rivals don't square off again until Week 18, meaning Chase and the Bengals must deal with his gaffe until January. The Browns won't forget what he said either when that showdown rolls around and will be even more motivated to make him eat Ccrow twice.
