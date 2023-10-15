3 Moves Browns Must Make Next to Capitalize on Week 6 Victory
By Tyler Maher
2. Keep P.J. Walker at QB (if Watson Sits)
When Watson was surprisingly ruled out with a shoulder injury in Week 4, Cleveland gave Dorian Thompson-Robinson his first career start. It did not go well for the 23-year-old rookie, who looked completely overwhelmed against the Baltimore Ravens. He completed just 19 of his 36 pass attempts (53%) for 121 yards, finishing with no touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
Thankfully, the Browns did not run it back with DTR in Week 6 when Watson remained sidelined. Instead, they turned to veteran backup P.J. Walker rather than hurl the rookie into the fire again.
Walker held his own against a tough 49ers defense, playing surprisingly well. He completed 18-of-34 passes for 192 yards and stepped up in the second half with the game on the line, consistently moving the ball into field goal range for Dustin Hopkins.
If Watson is unable to suit up again in Week 7, Walker deserves another start. He played much better than Thompson-Robinson against a more formidable defense. The fourth-year QB is also far more comfortable under center with 8 career starts under his belt and a 5-3 record as a starter.
Walker doesn't have the ceiling of a healthy Watson, of course, but his floor is much higher than DTR's. If Watson can't go, Walker should be under center next Sunday.