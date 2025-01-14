Browns Reunion With Former Coach Floated as Offseason Possibility
Now that the Cleveland Browns are in offseason mode, fans are excited to see what changes head coach Kevin Stefanski has in store for the 2025 campaign.
Although issues on both sides of the ball must be addressed, the Browns must find a way to completely turn the offense around in the coming months. Cleveland went from averaging 23.3 points per game in 2023 (T-10th) to a putrid 15.2 PPG clip in 2024 (32nd), ultimately leading to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's firing on Jan. 5.
As Stefanski continues to decide on his next OC, one ex-Browns coach is allegedly a candidate to rejoin the 42-year-old's staff.
Browns to Reunite with Former OC Alex Van Pelt in 2025?
On Monday, NFL insider Albert Breer revealed that he wouldn't be surprised if New England Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt made his way back to Cleveland. Now that Mike Vrabel is taking over as the new head coach in New England, a return to the Browns makes sense.
"Van Pelt is incredibly well-liked from his time in Cleveland," Breer wrote. "(He) did a good job with really shaky talent in New England this fall and was a huge part of developing Patriots rookie Drake Maye."
Van Pelt, 54, spent four seasons on Stefanski's coaching staff before joining the Patriots as their offensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 campaign. The Pittsburgh, PA native held the same role during his time with the Browns before adding quarterbacks coach to his job title in 2023.
After Van Pelt was hired by the Patriots, Stefanski spoke about the admiration he has for his former OC, further improving the possibility of a reunion.
"You’re not going to find a better person in this profession," Stefanski said, adding that Van Pelt is a close friend. "I’m excited for him in that opportunity... I think the Patriots got a great one."
Having said that, don't expect the Browns to re-hire Van Pelt to his old role. Breer adds that the franchise is looking for a new OC — such as Klint Kubiak — to get the ball rolling offensively again, meaning AVP would likely take on "another role" should he return to the Forest City.
Even though the Patriots had one of the NFL's worst offenses this season, it wasn't all Van Pelt's fault. New England struggled to construct a competent roster, leaving the ex-Browns OC to do the best with what he had to work with.
The points weren't there, but Van Pelt still played a key role in Maye's development, putting the latter on the right path to becoming a franchise signal-caller. That's the type of coach/advisor the Browns could use if they decide to select someone like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cameron Ward with the second overall pick in April.
Assuming that Vrabel doesn't want Van Pelt on his staff, it won't be long before we find out if a return to Cleveland is in the cards. The Browns would, ideally, like to have their coaching staff sorted out — especially if they're targeting a rookie QB — before the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday, April 24.
More Cleveland Browns News: