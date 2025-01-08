Kevin Stefanski Reveals Browns Staff Plans After Coach Firings
By Joe Summers
The Browns have significant work to do in the offseason with major decisions coming in the coaching staff, and Kevin Stefanski just revealed the organization's plans moving forward.
After firing both offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson on Sunday, Stefanski declared that he doesn't expect any more changes on the staff. He'll begin conducting the search for new coaches immediately and wouldn't rule out promotions from within.
Cleveland ranked 31st in yards per play (4.6). Even if poor quarterback play was the largest hinderance of success, it's clear that new voices were necessary on that side of the football.
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Expects No More Coaching Staff Changes
At the least, it sounds like the players within the locker room are excited about the offensive changes coming. Everyone involved seemingly understands that acquiring Deshaun Watson was a horrific decision but the franchise is stuck with him for at least another season, so they'll need to find upgrades elsewhere.
Nick Chubb's time in Cleveland appears to be nearing an end, and this offense may look unrecognizable to fans in 2025. At least for the Browns' sake, that's the hope. What began as a campaign with much promise quickly turned to flames thanks to Watson's disastrous play, while Dorsey's offense was a bad fit for the clearly overmatched signal caller.
Since Watson couldn't go anywhere, Dorsey had to. Stefanski now enters the new year on a theoretical hot seat thanks to ownership's meddling. By firing his offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, Stefanski made it clear that he understands the importance of turning things around.
Cleveland needs to prioritize finding someone who can make things easier for Watson. Getting the rushing attack back to 2022 levels would go a long way, to say nothing of the years during which Chubb was an All-Pro player.
The Browns have the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. All it takes is one great offseason to completely turn the fortunes of a franchise and that's the exact goal Cleveland must accomplish to save Stefanski's job.
