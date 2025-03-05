Browns Seemingly Close Door on Veteran Free Agent's Potential Return

A big part of the Cleveland Browns' offseason so far has surrounded one question: Who will be their starting quarterback in 2025?

With the No. 2 pick in this year's NFL draft, the Browns will all but certainly target a QB prospect to begin the three-day event. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are the likeliest candidates to be drafted, however, Alabama's Jalen Milroe has also been floated around due to his connection with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

With that being said, the last thing the Browns want to do is throw any rookie passer into a situation they can't handle yet. That's why it's in general manager Andrew Berry's best interest to also add a veteran QB this offseason — especially with Deshaun Watson's future up in the air.

Browns News: QB Jameis Winston Likely to Test Free Agency

Veteran gunslinger Jameis Winston is one player who Browns fans wouldn't mind backing up a rookie QB next season. Having said that, don't expect Cleveland to re-sign the former Pro Bowl signal-caller before free agency begins, according to team insider Mary Kay Cabot.

"Winston was a blast to have around... but he threw far too many picks for the Browns' taste," Cabot wrote on Tuesday. "It's unlikely he’ll be back."

ICYMI: How #Browns FAs Nick Chubb, Jedrick Wills Jr., Elijah Moore and Jameis Winston could all have new teams by next week: https://t.co/HT1kxcbWH1 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 5, 2025

Cabot also writes that Browns fans' love for Winston is another reason why he won't be re-signed. Although that seems confusing at first glance, Cleveland doesn't want a rookie QB to deal with any unnecessary distractions.

"The Browns don’t really need a backup quarterback who’s such an enormous fan favorite," Cabot added. "It wouldn’t be good for a rookie’s psyche to hear chants for the No. 2."

Cabot is referring to a situation that has now affected the Browns in back-to-back season.

Cleveland turned to NFL journeyman Joe Flacco late in the 2023 season after Watson suffered a serious shoulder injury. The former Super Bowl MVP ended up outplaying his $230 million counterpart despite a late December debut, resulting in Browns fans praying for Flacco to replace Watson under center in 2024.

That didn't end up happening as Flacco left to join the Indianapolis Colts, leaving Winston to take his place in the lineup.

History repeated itself as Watson went down with another season-ending ailment, handing the reins over to Winston down the stretch. The Bessemer, AL native seized the opportunity, completing 61.6% of passes for 2,038 yards, 12 touchdowns (with as many interceptions), and a 79.8 passer rating while leading the team to a 2-5 record in seven starts.

Even though Winston gave fans something to cheer about amid a largely lost season, those efforts weren't good enough to convince the Browns to re-sign him. Instead, the 31-year-old QB will look to continue his career by joining his third team since the start of 2023.

Winston (and other free agents) can start negotiating with outside NFL teams when the legal tampering window opens on Monday.

