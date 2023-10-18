Browns Fans Won't Like Deshaun Watson's Latest Injury Update
His Week 7 status remains highly uncertain.
By Tyler Maher
This Cleveland Browns season has been defined by injuries so far. First there was Nick Chubb's terrible knee injury in Week 2, and then there was Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury in Week 4.
Chubb has already been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Watson remains week-to-week. He's already missed 2 games, and based on his latest injury update on Wednesday, he may miss another in Week 7.
Deshaun Watson Injury Update
Watson did not practice on Wednesday, which isn't the best way to start the week. Apparently his rotator cuff injury still hasn't healed enough for him to practice with the team.
When asked about his status for Cleveland's Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Watson said his status is "up in the air." That hardly provides any confidence that he'll be able to suit up this weekend.
Sunday is still several days away, of course, and Watson still has opportunities to practice on Thursday and Friday. But he's been incredibly cryptic and wishy-washy when discussing his injury, and Wednesday was just the latest example of that.
Nobody knows when the quarterback will be able to return, not even Watson himself
If Watson can't go, the Browns are planning to roll with P.J. Walker under center for another week. Cleveland beat the San Francisco 49ers in Walker's season debut last week, but Walker didn't have much to do with it, completing just 52.9% of his passes for 192 yards, no touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
Still, that's better than what Dorian Thompson-Robinson gave the Browns in his season debut in Week 4. Walker will practice with the first-team unit as long as Watson remains sidelined in preparation for his upcoming start.
Cleveland fans will want to keep an eye on Watson's status for the rest of the week, as they have for the last few weeks. Don't hold your breath, though, unless Watson clearly and definitively states that he's playing.
