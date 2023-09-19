Browns vs Titans Week 3 Opening Odds Are Surprise on Heels of Nick Chubb Injury
Cleveland is still favored in Week 3 following a disastrous Week 2.
By Tyler Maher
Calling the Cleveland Browns' Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers a letdown is an understatement. Not only did the team lose a game it was favored to win on national TV, but it also lost star running back Nick Chubb for the season in horrifying fashion.
Fortunately, we have a relatively easy home matchup on tap in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Here's what the oddsmakers are saying about this weekend's impending AFC clash.
Browns vs. Titans Week 3 Opening Odds
While both teams are 1-1 and the Browns will be without Chubb, Cleveland is still listed as a home favorite against the Titans. Oddsmakers typically give the home team a 3-point advantage on the spread, and that's what the Browns have here.
Even on a short week, Cleveland still has the upper hand in this matchup. The Browns' defense has looked incredible so far and will have another chance to feast this weekend on Ryan Tannehill, who's been a disaster under center for Tennessee. The 35-year-old veteran has a 1:3 TD/INT ratio and has already been sacked eight times, so our unit should have a field day against him.
Deshaun Watson hasn't been great, but at least he's been better than that. He'll also be available for this contest after avoiding a suspension from the NFL for pushing a referee during a heated moment on Monday, so we dodged a major bullet there.
It also helps that Kevin Stefanski will have a full week to game plan for Chubb's absence, which he wasn't able to do on Monday. Top wideout Amari Cooper should be fully healthy as well after playing through a groin injury in Week 2.
Given that, Cleveland fans have several reasons to be cautiously optimistic about their squad pulling out a home win on Sunday.
Whether you trust Ford to take over this backfield or not, you can get your $350 from DraftKings either way. As long as you sign up through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below, your first $5 bet will net you a guaranteed $200 (it pays out in full whether your bet wins or loses) plus up to $150 in no-sweat bets. This offer won't be around long, so unlock your $350 now before it expires!
The Factory of Sadness team has also put together a full sportsbook review if you want to learn more about DraftKings before signing up.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER