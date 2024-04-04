Deshaun Watson Makes Surprise Injury Return Guarantee
After an injury-plagued 2023 campaign, Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson has guaranteed that he'll be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
The Deshaun Watson era hasn't gone the way that the Cleveland Browns envisioned. After missing most of the 2022 NFL campaign due to his suspension, Watson was limited to just six starts in 2023 due to a season-ending shoulder injury that he suffered in a Week 10 victory over the rival Baltimore Ravens.
Between his injuries and suspension, Watson has only played 12 of a possible 34 games over the last two seasons. That isn't quite the trend you want to see from a quarterback who's set to carry a monstrous $63.7 million cap hit next season.
Fortunately, the veteran QB's future looks promising following a surprising injury update from the man himself.
Browns News: Deshaun Watson Injury Update — "Ready by Week 1"
On Thursday, Watson spoke about his shoulder injury during the opening of his new restaurant, Lefty's Cheesesteaks. According to 92.3 The Fan's Daryl Ruiter, the veteran signal-caller told reports that his "shoulder is great" and that he'll "for sure" be good to go for Week 1 of the 2024 campaign.
The Browns don't know their Week 1 opponent just yet, however, they're in contention to open the schedule against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.
Hopefully, Watson's shoulder truly is great and any lingering issues are behind him. The Browns' passing game suffered for the majority of the 2023 season until Joe Flacco was brought in, so hopefully the ex-Clemson Tiger's latest procedure helps him return to form.
Watson's play has left much to be desired ever since he set career highs in passing yards (4,823) and touchdowns (33) with the Houston Texans in 2020. In the 12 games he's played in a Browns jersey, he's completed 59.8% of passes for 2,217 passing yards with 14 touchdowns to nine interceptions and an 81.7 passer rating.
For comparison, Flacco — who wasn't even on an NFL roster until December — amassed 1,616 yards, 13 TDs, eight INTs, and a 90.2 passer rating in six starts.
Assuming that he stays healthy throughout next season, there's zero excuse for Watson not to succeed. Jerry Jeudy was brought into a wideout room that already has Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, the offensive line is still one of the NFL's better units, and star running back Nick Chubb should be back at full strength.
But whether Watson remains healthy or not, it doesn't change the fact that oddsmakers are currently disrespecting Cleveland. FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Browns listed at a distant +4000 odds (15th) to win Super Bowl LIX.
