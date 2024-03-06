4 Browns on Thin Ice Heading Into Free Agency
With the start of NFL free agency right around the corner, these four Cleveland Browns find themselves on thin ice before the open market kickstarts.
4. QB Deshaun Watson
Regardless of how you slice it, Deshaun Watson's stint in Cleveland has been underwhelming thus far.
Some Browns fans weren't thrilled when Watson was acquired six draft picks — including three first-rounders — from the Houston Texans back in 2022. The deal aged even worse once it was announced that the franchise also signed the former NFL passing yards leader to a massive five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.
Between his 2022 suspension and injury issues, Watson has only made 12 starts for the Browns over the last two seasons. He's left much to be desired more often than not, leading the team to an 8-4 record while throwing for 14 TDs to nine INTs while averaging only 184.8 passing yards per game.
Meanwhile, Joe Flacco — who wasn't officially signed until December — threw for 13 TDs (and 8 INTs) while averaging 323.2 passing yards and leading the Browns to a 4-1 record in the regular season. When a QB who's supposed to be in his prime is outplayed by his 39-year-old counterpart, there's clearly an issue.
Obviously, Watson isn't going anywhere due to his albatross of a contract, but it's clear that he needs to be better in 2024 and beyond.
