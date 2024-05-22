Several Browns Stars Missing on Second Day of OTAs
Expectations remain high for the Cleveland Browns as the 2024 NFL offseason continues. Even though the Browns went 11-6 with a Wild Card Round appearance last season, the rabid Cleveland fanbase wants nothing more than to see their team cement themselves as Super Bowl contenders next season and beyond.
This week marked the beginning of the Browns' 2024 organized team activities (OTAs), giving everyone an early glimpse at this year's roster before training camp begins. While the majority of Cleveland's 90-man roster has been in attendance to begin OTAs, several key players were noticeably absent from Wednesday's session.
Browns News: Several Players Absent from Wednesday's OTAs
According to The Athletic's Zac Jackson, the following seven key Browns players didn't participate in Wednesday's OTAs:
- DE Myles Garrett
- WR Amari Cooper
- OG Joel Bitonio
- TE David Njoku
- WR Elijah Moore
- FS Juan Thornhill
- DT Dalvin Tomlinson
Fox 8 News' John Sabol later added that running back Nick Chubb was also absent from the latest practice sessions.
Sabol also reported that quarterback Deshaun Watson — who missed 11 games with a shoulder injury — took part in first-team reps on Wednesday but didn't throw a single football.
Although it's always concerning to see so many key names popping up at once, Browns fans shouldn't be worried. This portion of the offseason activities are completely voluntary and it isn't surprising when veterans decide to sit out of them to preserve their energy for the mandatory sessions.
Besides, Cleveland's 2023 campaign was plagued by injuries, so it makes sense that the coaching staff is fine with being cautious during OTAs. When it comes to missed games last season, the above absentees and Watson were sidelined for a combined 39 games. Chubb led the way with 15 while Moore was the only one of the bunch who suited up in all 17 contests.
We'll know more about if any Browns are dealing with nagging injuries once the mandatory minicamp opens on June 11. For now, we'll assume that Cleveland is being more cautious with its veterans in hopes of going on the franchise's first-ever championship run next season.
But even if they're healthy, it looks like the Browns have an uphill battle beginning this fall. DraftKings Sportsbook is currently disrespecting Kevin Stefanski's team, giving Cleveland just +4000 odds (17th) to win Super Bowl LIX next February.
