Several Browns Stars Missing on Second Day of OTAs

Not in attendance for #Browns OTA practice today:



Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Dalvin Tomlinsin, Amari Cooper, David Njoku, Joel Bitonio, Elijah Moore and Juan Thornhill.



As expected…Deshaun Watson did not throw today but did take first team reps.@fox8news #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/vWLTAzL2w8