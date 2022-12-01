Cavs Top 3: Caris LeVert goes off against Philadelphia 76ers, breaking personal skid
By Chad Porto
Caris LeVert goes off on the Philadelphia 76ers, snapping his cold streak
Despite having a rough few stretches of the games, Caris LeVert delivered big time against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. LeVert, who was just having a putrid four-game stretch, bounced back in a big way on Wednesday, becoming the team’s dynamo off the bench.
He didn’t do it alone, as the entire Cavs defense really stepped up against the flailing 76ers. Joel Embiid had a rough night, and a lot of that had to do with Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, and backup Mamadi Diakite, who made the All-NBA center look positively pedestrian.
Not having James Harden hurt the 76ers no doubt, but having him hasn’t helped much either. Harden’s been out for just about a month, and his numbers continue to decline, making the 76er rife for some easy wins.
The Cavs were able to get the win due to a steady supply of three-pointers, 51.7% on the night, and a whopping 60.8% from the floor. One of the key reasons the game went the way it did was everyone just took smart shots and didn’t overdo it. A perfect reflection of that is Donovan Mitchell, who only took nine shots, seven from three, and made five of those three-pointers.
This was a great team effort with the bench stepping up big. When the bench is playing well, the Cavs can’t be beaten.
Cleveland downs Philadelphia 113-85, causing them to move to 14-8 on the season (9-1 at home), and remains two games back of the Milwaukee Bucks for the Central Division.
The Cavs play the Magic on Friday.
Cleveland Cavaliers top 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers
1 Point – Darius Garland
32 minutes, 21 points, nine assists, two rebounds, BPM +24
Shooting Splits: (.562/.750/.000)
2 Points – Isaac Okoro
22 minutes, 11 points, two assists, five rebounds, three steals, BPM +20
Shooting Splits: (.714/.333/.000)
3 Points – Caris LeVert
33 minutes, 22 points, four assists, six rebounds, BPM +13
Shooting Splits: (.727/.750/.750)
Cavs Top 3 Seasonal Standings
- Donovan Mitchell – 35 Points
- Darius Garland – 26 Points
- Evan Mobley – 16 points
- Cedi Osman, & Jarrett Allen – 13 Points
- Kevin Love – 10 Points
- Caris LeVert – 8 Points
- Isaac Okoro – 5 Points
- Dean Wade – 3 Points