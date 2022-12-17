Cavs Top 3: Cleveland Cavaliers come from behind late to defeat the Indiana Pacers
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Cavaliers made another late-game comeback this season, this time against the Indiana Pacers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in an odd place, with Darius Garland dealing with a hand injury, Kevin Love coming back with a hand injury, Cedi Osman and Caris LeVert’s up-and-down usage in the lineup, and Lamar Stevens existing in the starting five, filling in for Dean Wade. Wade, like Ricky Rubio, is still out with injuries, complicating the Cavaliers’ situation even further. Despite all this, the Cavs were able to muster a late-game comeback to defeat the Indiana Pacers on Friday.
Garland, with limited use of his hand, opted not to over-shoot from three, a smart move that saw the guard have his best all-around game since revealing his injury. It’s clearly affecting him, as he’s not as conservative from three, but he was able to playmaker and get others involved. He also played a very solid game defensively, something he needs to do better with.
Donovan Mitchell had another MVP-caliber performance, with 41 points to his name, helping cement his place in the Top 5 of the race early in the season. Osman and LeVert both had solid games offensively off the bench, and with Stevens once again not making a single shot from the floor, it may be time to reconsider who’s starting at small forward while Wade is out.
The Cavs were down 94-83 to start the fourth quarter, a common trend for the Cavaliers this season, but they mounted a 35-point fourth, and out-scored the Pacers by 17 in the final frame, to get the win. The final score was 118-112.
The Cavs move to 19-11 on the season and face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday Night.
Cleveland Cavaliers top 3 vs. the Indiana Pacers
1 Point – Evan Mobley
31 minutes, 16 points, 9 rebounds, two blocks, +10 BPM
.600/.500/.750
2 Points – Donovan Mitchell
37 minutes, 41 points, +7 BPM
.583/.533/1.000
3 Points –Darius Garland
36 minutes, 20 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds +11 BPM
.455/.500/1.000
Cavs Top 3 Seasonal Standings
- Donovan Mitchell –47 Points
- Darius Garland – 33 Points
- Evan Mobley – 28 Points
- Jarrett Allen – 18 Points
- Cedi Osman 17 Points
- Caris LeVert & Kevin Love – 12 Points
- Isaac Okoro – 5 Points
- Dean Wade – 3 Points
- Lamar Stevens – 2 Points