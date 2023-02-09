Cleveland Cavaliers dismantle Detroit Pistons for fourth straight win
The Cleveland Cavaliers make it four consecutive wins with a 113-85 demolition over the Washinton Wizards at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. With another energizing rout at home, the Cavs move up to 35-22 and improve their chances to lock on to a top-four seed in the standings.
Cleveland followed up three-straight blowout wins with another lopsided, wire-to-wire victory by outplaying their division rivals on both ends of the floor despite missing two of the team’s All-Stars.
Never trailing the game, the Cavaliers briefly plateaued and allowed Detroit to crawl back and come within just one possession in the third quarter, but once again took back over and had their lead peak at 31 points late in the game.
Even with both Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Darius Garland (thumb) in street clothes, the Cavaliers continued with a balanced offensive attack, with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley tallying a combined 39-point, 24-rebound effort and completely overwhelming the Pistons bigs in the paint.
First-time Cavs starter Raul Neto put up 14 points to go with eight assists, while Caris LeVert returned to the starting lineup and chipped in with 15 of his own. On the other side, Detroit’s Bogdan Bogdanovic led their side with 15 markers in the loss.
The Cavs should look to stay consistent
It finally looks like the Cavaliers are rounding back into form after an up-and-down month of January, with their patented defense slowly ramping back up to complement a well-rounded offense.
While quite inconsistent, backups like Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman, and Ricky Rubio still prove to be invaluable cogs to the Cavs’ machine, especially with multiple key players moving in and out of the lineup due to various injuries.
While another win pushed Cleveland to strengthen its hold on fourth place and is now firmly ahead of the once again–embroiled Brooklyn Nets, the squad needs to find a way and remain consistent to secure homecourt advantage in an uber-competitive Eastern Conference and avoid another second-half collapse similar to last season’s.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to extend the streak to five but will face a challenge as they get back on the road to visit a formidable New Orleans Pelicans team on February 10th.