The Cleveland Browns have one angry fanbase apparently
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Browns fanbase is pretty angry, apparently.
Don’t cross a Cleveland Browns fan, because they’re apparently a very angry person at least according to a new survey from Gambling.com. In a study that tracked negative Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit posts, the Cleveland Browns are the 7th angriest fanbase in the NFL currently. Only the New York Giants (No. 6), Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Minnesota Vikings (No. 1) are angrier.
The study showed some interesting things, namely that the Browns fandom isn’t so likely to use Facebook, and is the number one most disgruntled fandom on Reddit, apparently. This is an interesting revelation, as you wouldn’t expect Reddit to be the number one place for the Browns fandom to vent their frustrations.
It’s good to see that basically, the entire AFC North is angry, however. With the Bengals at No. 2, the Ravens at No. 3, the Browns at No. 7, and the Steelers at No. 9, the AFC North are the kings at something at least.
The Cleveland Browns faithful have a right to be mad
2020 was a long time ago. Three years and two seasons have come and gone, and we’re looking at a team that is doing all its can to not just extend its championship but re-open it. The team has had two straight losing seasons, constant turmoil and chaos around the franchise, and the acquisition of Deshuan Watson surely did not help things.
Now the team is in what is clearly a make-or-break season for many. Struggling in 2023 is not going to be something that is allowed or permitted. Should the team take its sweet time finding its rhythm, the Browns will likely make a monumental change at head coach and GM. It’s very possible that the Browns end in the Top 10 of this list next year, and possibly much higher up.