Cleveland Cavaliers complete clutch comeback against Brooklyn Nets
Cleveland Cavaliers score three consecutive victories
The Cleveland Cavaliers pull off a clutch comeback late in the final period to stun the Brooklyn Nets on the road, 116-114. With back-to-back victories against a conference opponent chasing the same seeding positions, the Cavs improve their hold of fourth place in the East with a 47-28 record.
After successfully holding off the same team in the same building just a couple of nights ago, the Cavaliers found themselves down by double-digits midway through the fourth quarter but were not only able to turn it up on defense but also with timely clutch baskets.
None of those shots were bigger than the eventual game-winning corner three drained by defensive specialist Isaac Okoro with 0.7 seconds remaining. He finished with just 11 points but will no doubt be praised as the hero of the night for the Cavs.
Donovan Mitchell continued to dazzle for Cleveland in scoring with 31 points, but Evan Mobley was just as valuable–if not more–against the Nets, finishing with a huge double-double of 26 points and 16 rebounds to go with four blocked shots in another impressive performance on both ends.
On the other end, Mikal Bridges scored a game-high 32 points while Spencer Dinwiddie added 25 markers of his own in a losing effort for Brooklyn.
The Cavs should continue chasing homecourt advantage
A mostly healthy Cavs team continues to slowly round into form as they march on to their pursuit of winning their first playoff in the post-LeBron James era. Securing home-court advantage with a higher seeding provides a definitive advantage, and they are well on their way to doing so.
With last year’s late collapse that led the team to crash out after losing both play-in tournament games against tonight’s opponents the Nets, and the Atlanta Hawks, the young team needs to secure every edge they could get.
The Cleveland Cavaliers remain 3.5 games behind the third-placed Philadephia 76ers but have distanced themselves further ahead of the fifth-seeded New York Knicks with a five-game cushion. They will now return home to host the tanking Houston Rockets on March 26.