Ranking the Cleveland Cavaliers after their Game 2 win against the New York Knicks
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Cavaliers stepped up in a big way against the New York Knicks.
The Cleveland Cavaliers were able to trounce the New York Knicks in Game 2, essentially ending the game at half-time. The Cavs were fantastic in their efforts on defense, with the team attacking and swarming with a relentlessness not seen by this crew. It was so impressive, you even had guys like Darius Garland selling out.
The offense, while efficient, was really just two men. Garland and Caris LeVert were the batteries of this squad, and while a few other guys, namely Donovan Mitchell, contributed, it wasn’t a full team effort with regard to scoring as it was on defense. This could be concerning but seeing as how guys like Mitchell and Evan Mobley are known to break out as well, not to mention if Cedi Osman gets hot, this team could just be riding the hot hand from game to game.
You’d like to see a more even and natural offense but you’ll settle for out-scoring the other team by any means necessary. So with that, all said, who impressed us the most from Game 2’s victory?
Ranking the Cleveland Cavaliers in order by performance after Game 2
10. Raul Neto
Raul Neto barely played any real minutes, at least of meaning. He was in for just 3:13 and didn’t up a single shot and somehow registered two personal fouls.
9. Robin Lopez
Robin Lopez played even fewer minutes (2:22), but he scored four points. So that’s something.
8. Isaac Okoro
While he started the game, Isaac Okoro only played 2:45 and took one shot, while turning the ball over twice. The playoffs may expose a need to move on from the Auburn wing.
7. Danny Green
Danny Green played nearly 20 minutes, scored three points, pulled down four rebounds, and got two steals on the day. That and his effort were a needed addition to the team.
6. Cedi Osman
After some ups and downs this season, Cedi Osman pulled off nearly 23 minutes of action on Tuesday, and while he only scored five points, he did have six rebounds, a steal, and a block.
5. Donovan Mitchell
17 points may not seem a lot for Donovan Mitchell but the guard really showed off his selfishness in Game 2, distributing the ball with ease and racking up 13 assists along the way.
4. Evan Mobley
Evan Mobley was a total force with 13 points, 13 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 blocks, Mobley proved how valuable he is defensively against a New York Knicks team that can’t seem to get shots to fall against him.
3. Jarrett Allen
As good as Mobley was, Jarrett Allen was even better. While he only scored nine points, he had 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and blocks, being the perfect compliment to the Cavs and rotating with Mobley to make sure there was always a powerhouse to deal with.
2. Caris LeVert
Caris LeVert had a great stat line of 24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and a BPM of +23, all while going 4-9 from three.
1. Darius Garland
When you score 32 points, drop seven assists, and shoot 60% from three, you get the top spot.