Every in-house player that could start at small forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Cavaliers may not find their starting small forward outside the team.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for many fixes on the roster for the upcoming season. The 2023-2024 season is one the team needs to get right, with an Eastern Conference Finals appearance at least in order to justify the massive trade for Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell was great for the Cavs, but many critics question if the Cavs wouldn’t have been as good, if not better, had they just kept Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton.
To prove that the Cavs did the right thing, they need to go get some help for Mitchell, namely a starting small forward who can help stretch the floor, and play some defense. If they can find that type of player, then the Cavs will be better suited to succeed in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, but what if they can’t find that player from outside the team, do they have the pieces on the team to possibly develop one?
Well, maybe, and we’re going to look at every one of the potential five players who could start at the small forward position this upcoming season. We’re only looking at those under contract, and we’re not going to consider anyone with a cap hold on them, like Dylan Windler or Caris LeVert. They’re no longer part of the team so we’re not going to qualify them going forward.
So let’s take a look at every candidate the Cavs currently have on their roster.