Seth Curry and Yuta Watanabe would be great fits for the Cleveland Cavaliers
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Cavaliers are rumored to be in on Seth Curry and Yuta Watanabe
The Cleveland Cavaliers are rumored to have an interest in former Brooklyn Nets guard and small forward Seth Curry and Yuta Watanabe. Curry and Watanabe each played at least 58 games for the Brooklyn Nets in 2023, where they shot 40.5% and 44.4% respectively from behind the arch. With both men as free agents and the Nets in a state of flux at the moment, it’s unlikely that they’re both brought back.
The Cavs have money to play with this offseason in the form of their mid-level-exception, which can be split between multiple players, making both Curry and Watanabe options to be brought in.
According to Chris Fedor, who reported the Cavaliers’ interest in Curry and Watanabe, three other names are being watched as well by the organization; Malik Beasley, Terrence Ross, and Justin Holliday.
Of all five names, Watanabe and Curry fit the best with what the Cavs need.
The Cleveland Cavaliers need Seth Curry and Yuta Watanabe
Neither Seth Curry nor Yuta Watanabe should be seen as long-term options to start for the Cavs. If something goes wrong and guys get hurt, sure, Curry and Watanabe could stand up and start for the team, but ideally both men would get 20-25 minutes off the bench.
They’re both great shooting threes, a huge area the Cavs need to improve on in 2023-2024. That fact will be improved upon, not just by signing these two men, but by having Donovan Mitchell shoot fewer junk threes, as he had a tendency to do in year one with Cleveland.
Curry, who has already played for Cleveland once before, would be among the better bench shooters in the league and would give the Cavs a dangerous option to stretch the court when Darius Garland is off.
As for Watanabe, he’s a deceptively good defender, but giving him more opportunities to shoot will only see his stock rise. If the Cavs can land these two to remake the bench, then they’re going to be in great shape next season; whether they stick with the status quo to their starting five or not.