PFF doesn’t think the Cleveland Browns have a Top 20 wide receiver
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Browns don’t have a Top 20 wide receiver.
Some people thought I was mad when I claimed that the Cleveland Browns didn’t have a Top 20 receiver. Well, it turns out they don’t. The Browns have some good talents, but they don’t have a true number-one receiver option, and PFF agrees.
PFF believes that the Browns lack any real dominant threat, ranking their best receiver, Amari Cooper at just No. 22 on their list of the top 32 receivers in the NFL.
A fair placement for Cooper, if I do say so myself. Here’s what PFF had to say about Cooper and his place on the list;
"22. Amari Cooper, Cleveland BrownsCooper makes every offense he steps into better. He has now demonstrated this knack for the Raiders, Cowboys and Browns in the NFL, yet the discussion about Cooper tends to center too often around his deficiencies. A receiver who is good at everything, Cooper is an excellent weapon whose only real issue is consistency."
The Cleveland Browns can still win with Amari Cooper as your best receiver
The knock on Amari Cooper has been that he isn’t an ideal number-one receiver. A guy who can put up numbers but can’t take over games. We saw just that last year when Jacoby Brissett had to fill in for Deshaun Watson.
While Brissett played admirably, at no point did you think that a pass-first offense with Brissett would be able to get you to the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl. And if Cooper was the game-changer he was claimed to be by so many fans, then Brissett would’ve toasted the league by just getting the ball to Cooper.
Instead, there were games Cooper couldn’t get open, and other games where he just wasn’t in the most ideal spots to move the offense.
Cooper is going to put up big stats with the Browns, but it’s going to be more due to the offense calling his number and if Watson can return to form. He’s just not a guy who can take over a game on his own and admittedly there aren’t many receivers who can.
But there are some who do in fact take over the game, and those are the only ones who should be seen as number-one caliber guys.
- Published on 06/24/2023 at 23:00 PM
- Last updated at 06/24/2023 at 23:00 PM