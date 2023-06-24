Fansided
The Cleveland Cavaliers have become a family affair for Larry Nance

By Chad Porto

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 09: Pete Nance #32 of the North Carolina Tar Heels gestures to his team to calm down during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers in the quarterfinals of the ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 09, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a deal with Pete Nance, son of Cavs legend Larry Nance.

If there’s a player who is related to former Cleveland Cavaliers’ great Larry Nance, more than likely they’ll play for the Cavs at some point. The Cavs have agreed to a deal to bring in Pete Nance, a five-year player in college, to an exhibit 10 contract, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

According to Fedor, an Exhibit 10 contract guarantees a player a one-year, minimum-salary contract that allows the player to be transitioned to a two-way contract before the season begins. There are doubts if the younger Nance will see his deal transitioned from the exhibit 10 to a two-way deal, as the Cavs are expected to have Isaiah Mobley, and 2023 rookies Emoni Bates and Craig Porter Jr. on two-ways this season.

Still, Nance has a chance to make the team and if he doesn’t, he’ll likely stay in Cleveland anyway as a member of the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ G-League squad.

Pete Nance joins his father, Larry Nance, and brother Larry Nance Jr. as members of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Pete Nance is a lot like his brother Larry Nance Jr., and former Cleveland Cavaliers player, as a big-bodied athlete, with a good upside. His brother was a great defensive force, and a nice scoring threat in transition, which is something he’s likely to bring to the table as well.

The difference between Pete and Larry Jr. however is that Pete is a better three-point shooter. In his final year at Northwestern, Pete shot 45.2% from three, though after moving to North Carolina, he struggled, shooting just 32% from three. The drop-off is odd, as he did play against similar competition (Big Ten to ACC) and shot the same amount of times. So maybe he just needs to develop a more consistent shot. If he’s able to do just that, he’ll be able to make the Cavs for sure.

  • Published on 06/24/2023 at 22:00 PM
  • Last updated at 06/24/2023 at 22:00 PM
