The Cleveland Cavaliers have become a family affair for Larry Nance
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a deal with Pete Nance, son of Cavs legend Larry Nance.
If there’s a player who is related to former Cleveland Cavaliers’ great Larry Nance, more than likely they’ll play for the Cavs at some point. The Cavs have agreed to a deal to bring in Pete Nance, a five-year player in college, to an exhibit 10 contract, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.
According to Fedor, an Exhibit 10 contract guarantees a player a one-year, minimum-salary contract that allows the player to be transitioned to a two-way contract before the season begins. There are doubts if the younger Nance will see his deal transitioned from the exhibit 10 to a two-way deal, as the Cavs are expected to have Isaiah Mobley, and 2023 rookies Emoni Bates and Craig Porter Jr. on two-ways this season.
Still, Nance has a chance to make the team and if he doesn’t, he’ll likely stay in Cleveland anyway as a member of the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ G-League squad.
Pete Nance joins his father, Larry Nance, and brother Larry Nance Jr. as members of the Cleveland Cavaliers
Pete Nance is a lot like his brother Larry Nance Jr., and former Cleveland Cavaliers player, as a big-bodied athlete, with a good upside. His brother was a great defensive force, and a nice scoring threat in transition, which is something he’s likely to bring to the table as well.
The difference between Pete and Larry Jr. however is that Pete is a better three-point shooter. In his final year at Northwestern, Pete shot 45.2% from three, though after moving to North Carolina, he struggled, shooting just 32% from three. The drop-off is odd, as he did play against similar competition (Big Ten to ACC) and shot the same amount of times. So maybe he just needs to develop a more consistent shot. If he’s able to do just that, he’ll be able to make the Cavs for sure.
- Published on 06/24/2023 at 22:00 PM
- Last updated at 06/24/2023 at 22:00 PM