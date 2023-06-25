Daryl Morey and Elton Brand are not serious NBA execs after proposed counter-trade to the Cleveland Cavalires
By Chad Porto
Daryl Morey and Elton Brand of the Philadelphia 76ers tried to fleece the Cleveland Cavaliers with a pathetic and lopsided offer.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to improve their roster and were willing to do a lot to make those improvements. One thing they weren’t willing to do was sacrifice an All-Star and a potential All-Star for an aging forward with a bad contract. The Cavs contacted the Phildealhia 76ers about trading for forward Tobias Harris, a 30-year-old, 12-year-veteran, on a bad contract.
He only averaged 14 points last year, and many continue to point out that the 76ers picked him over Jimmy Butler several years ago. At least according to Butler. And to be fair, despite some writers from the area trying to “check” Butler on history, one would imagine Butler has a much better sense of what happened to him than the average writer.
Needless to say, Harris isn’t that good. He’s fine. His skillet is what the Cavs are missing and the 76ers are likely wanting to shake things up after yet another second-round elimination. So it seemed like a sensible match to try and get a deal done. Until team president Daryl Morey and team general manager Elton Brand responded to that trade offer with an offer that can’t be real.
The 76ers’ president and or general manager decided that to get Harris, the Cavs would have to give up a draft pick, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
Hopefully, The Cleveland Cavaliers laughed at Daryl Morey and Elton Brand
Hopefully, the Cleveland Cavaliers tandem of team president Koby Altman and team general manager Mike Gansey laughed in their collective faces. Morey and Brand can’t be serious here if that was their real offer. In fact, if I was the 76ers, looking to move off some bad money, I would have had a real heart-to-heart about making that happen.
The 76ers aren’t going anywhere. They’re nowhere near title contention with Joel Embiid as their centerpiece and for the 76ers to be so flippant with their trade offer should really make the fans in Phildealhipa worried.
They’re clearly not taking their job seriously, otherwise, they wouldn’t have even offered the package they did. A pick on its own, sure. Jarrett Allen on his own, maybe. Evan Mobley on his own? Heck no.
This will go down as an all-time bad-trade request from the 76ers and the last reason you need to justify firing them. No one should ever do business with Morey or Brand again.
Man, just say you don’t want to trade him if you don’t want to trade him.
- Published on 06/25/2023 at 23:37 PM
- Last updated at 06/25/2023 at 23:37 PM