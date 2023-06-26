The Cleveland Guardians have to move Shane Bieber before he totally bottoms out
By Chad Porto
Playoffs or not, it’s time for the Cleveland Guardians to say goodbye to Shane Bieber.
The Cleveland Guardians are within an inch of first place in the AL Central and have a few games where they could easily win some games and slingshot past the Minnesota Twins. Usually, when you’re within this close of striking distance, you want to add talent to your roster and not ship it away, but that’s not the case in this very unique situation. No, this time, it’s best to ship out your club’s ace for prospects.
It’s time to trade Shane Bieber.
Bieber is a former AL Cy Young winner, club ace, and the man I declared as the Ace of the AL. Yet, that’s changed. Since he dominated the league in 2020, things have changed. Things we’ve talked about in depth already. We’ve talked about his declining fastball, and how he just doesn’t seem to be able to overpower hitters anymore. We talked about how his reputation is about to take a hit and how the Guardians need to cash out now, while they can.
However, that was when the MLB wasn’t talking as much about Bieber. Now, after two outings where he gave up nine total runs and four home runs, people are starting to notice that Beiber isn’t right.
Now is the time to trade him before he loses any more value.
The Cleveland Guardians need to trade Shane Bieber before he tanks his own value
Bieber isn’t horrible but he’s going to demand more money than he’s worth and after watching his performance drop last three years, it’s time to cash out while we still can. Clearly, something is different about Bieber.
It could be any number of reasons, both fair and dishonest, for why Bieber fell off the cliff he did but if he keeps giving up five runs a game off of two home runs, no one is going to want to give up much to get a former Cy Young winner.
