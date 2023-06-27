Joey Cantillo will be a name that the Cleveland Guardians’ fandom should remember
By Chad Porto
The future of the Cleveland Guardians pitching isn’t far away; meet Joey Cantillo.
The Cleveland Guardians made waves this year by calling up three of their best young pitching prospects in Tanner Bibee, Logan Allen, and Gavin Williams. The trio bare similarities to the old Oakland A’s trio of Mark Mulder, Tim Hudson, and Barry Zito, though expectations aren’t nearly that high yet for the Guardians trio. That young trio isn’t all however, as the team still bolts Cal Quantrill, Triston McKenzie, and for now, Shane Bieber.
And with all that talent, you’d think the team is somehow done with high-end pitching prospects, but you’d be wrong, as the team has another young soon-to-be-ace in Joey Cantillo. Cantillo is a 23-year-old prospect who’s currently having a solid but unimpressive season with the Columbus Clippers, the Guardians Triple-A team.
Cantillo, in five starts with the Clippers, is posting a 4.76 ERA, with 39 strikeouts, 21 walks, and only five home runs given up. Not impressive numbers, but he only got called up a few weeks ago, prior to that he was in Double-A Akron with the Rubber Ducks and he looked much better, posting a 1.85 ERA, 35 strikeouts, 14 walks, and only two home runs given up.
On the year, between both Akron and Columbus, Cantillo is pitching well, with a combined 3.55 ERA, 74 strikeouts, 35 walks, 7 home runs given up, and a spot in the 2023 All-Star Futures Game.
Cantillo is surely one to watch.
The Mike Clevinger trade continues to pay off for the Cleveland Guardians
The Mike Clevinger trade was the catalyst for the Guardian’s current team, as the move ave the team Quantrill, Cantillo, Owen Miller, Josh Naylor, Austin Hedges, and Gabriel Arias. While Hedges never turned into anything special, and Owen Miller was (probably) wrongly traded, Quantrill, Naylor and now Cantillo look like real winners.
Not only that, but Arias could turn into something, though his rookie season has given many people cause and concern.
Honestly, off of what we know right now, the team should’ve kept Miller and traded Arias.
- Published on 06/28/2023 at 00:51 AM
- Last updated at 06/28/2023 at 18:24 PM