Cedi Osman’s time with the Cleveland Cavaliers will be remembered for its inconsistencies
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Cavaliers have cut ties with Cedi Osman.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have brought in Max Strus in a massive sign-and-trade, and while we have questions about Strus’ arrival, this isn’t about Strus, it’s about Cedi Osman. Osman was drafted in 2015 as the first pick in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves and was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers essentially for Tyus Jones.
Osman’s time in Cleveland after arriving has been a wild affair. On one hand, he was very close with LeBron James, even being seen working out with him not long around the time James left Cleveland. On the other hand, he was a late arrival to the Cavs run, as he didn’t join the team officially until 2017, and solid but limited action after joining.
After James left, Osman became the team’s new starting small forward, and played well, shooting 43% from the field and 37% from three during the first two years after James’ departure. But when J.B. Bickerstaff took over the reins, he sent Osman to the bench, and for the next three years, he played inconsistent minutes, while lesser players like Caris LeVert were given starting roles.
Despite Osman’s ability to get hot and be a force from three, not to mention his popularity with the fandom, that wasn’t enough to save him as he was included in the package to land Strus from Miami. As part of the Strus deal, he was sent to San Antonio where he’ll play with a rebuilding Spurs squad, ending a tenure that should’ve been so much greater.
Cedi Osman will forever be a Cleveland Cavaliers’ favorite
I don’t think Osman is on the level of James or Mark Price, but I think Osman is right there with Anderson Varejao or Booby Gibson as far as a “franchise legend’ is concerned. He’ll be seen in a positive light by a lot of people, and many will wonder “what if” Osman had a different coach who gave him opportunities that Bickerstaff, for whatever reason, wouldn’t give Osman.
Osman’s time saw the Cavs get to the playoffs for the first time since the 1990s without James, so it’s hard to argue that his time with the team wasn’t meaningful in some way.
- Published on 07/04/2023 at 01:30 AM
- Last updated at 07/04/2023 at 23:47 PM