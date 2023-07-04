Caesars MLB Promo Gives OH Bettors $1,250 Bonus on 4th of July
If you’re looking to cash a BIG payday to celebrate the 4th of July, Caesars Sportsbook has a phenomenal sign-up bonus available for you. Following an initial deposit, your first wager of up to $1,250 will be covered by Caesars and refunded in bonus bets if you lose!
That means you can bet on ANYTHING today and will get to try again if things don’t go your way. Here’s how to get started:
Caesars Ohio MLB Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FSFANSFULL and deposit at least $10, your first wager of up to $1,250 will be returned back as bet credits if you don’t win, guaranteed!
Follow these easy steps and you’ll get your $1,250 bonus:
- Sign up for Caesars with this link
- Use the promo code FSFANSFULL
- Deposit at least $10
That’s it! Your first wager of up to $1,250 will then be refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
Knowing that, I recommend finding a play with plus odds to maximize your potential profit. If there’s an MLB underdog or parlay you like today, this is the ideal time to swing for the fences!
Only new Caesars users can claim this limited-time offer. Set yourself up for a MASSIVE win today and sign up for Caesars now!
How to Bet on MLB at Caesars
It’s easy to bet on your favorite baseball teams at Caesars, with options ranging from moneyline and spread picks to individual player props, parlays and futures!
Once you’ve signed up and made your deposit, navigate to the MLB section to find all of today’s contests. No matter which game you bet on, you’ll be backed up to $1,250 in bonus cash.
Caesars also offers exclusive odds boosts and one of the industry’s best rewards programs. Sign up now to see why it’s one of the top sportsbooks in the country!
If you already have a Caesars account or just want some more bonus cash, here are a couple of other sweet promos available today as well:
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER
- Published on 07/04/2023 at 10:00 AM
- Last updated at 07/04/2023 at 10:00 AM