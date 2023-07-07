3 trades the Cleveland Cavaliers can get in on Damian Lillard, James Harden and Pascal Siakam
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Cavaliers could benefit from the trades of Damian Lillard, James Harden, and/or Pascal Siakam.
The Cleveland Cavaliers seem to be intent on upgrading the team still, hence why reports came out recently that said they’d be open to trading Jarrett Allen, for the right deal. Now, they didn’t say so outright but these stories don’t just leak for no reason. It’d be a truly stupid decision to trade Allen, as he’s the heart and soul of the team’s defense, but if they did, it should only be done in a trade that could benefit the squad now and in the future.
With the league constantly talking about the future of James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Pascal Siakam, it would make sense that if the Cavs want to improve the team, those would be the trades they’d hop in on. Now, that doesn’t mean they’d land either Harden, Lillard, or Siakam, but it does mean that they would piggyback on those trades to somehow land upgrades to the team.
In fact, while the trades won’t net them any of the major names, in each of the trade scenarios, the Cavs get younger, more aggressive, and better on offense. While only once, having to trade away Allen. Now, that doesn’t mean the Cavs don’t make major changes to their roster, but it’s hard to argue that in every trade the Cavs don’t somehow get better long-term.
Even if they get slightly worse in the short term. The idea for the Cavs is to add talent that wants to be here, and hopefully, improve the team’s putrid offense.