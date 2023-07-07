3 trades the Cleveland Cavaliers can get in on Damian Lillard, James Harden and Pascal Siakam
By Chad Porto
Pascal Siakam
The Pascal Siakam trade could be a lot easier to do, with us just shipping Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro, and Sam Merrill to the Raptors, with an assortment of second-round draft picks. It’s the best deal they’ll get as Siakam is on an expiring contract. But, we can’t do this the easy way. So instead, there’s another five-team trade.
"The Cleveland Cavaliers get C.J. McCollum and Washington’s 2024 First Round Pick The Toronto Raptors get Christian Wood (sign and trade), Evan Fournier, Maxi Leber, two-first round picks (DAL’ 2024 from NYK, LAL 2024 from NOP), and seven second-round picks (MILs ’25 from CLE, DAL’ 25, BKN’s ’25 from NYK, DAL’s 30, NOP’s ’30, CLE’s ’30, NYK’s ’30). The Dallas Mavericks get Pascal Siakam. The New Orleans Pelicans get R.J. Barrett. The New York Knicks get Donovan Mitchell"
Why this trade works for everyone:
The Cleveland Cavaliers bring in a native son in McCollum and even though he isn’t as good as Mitchell one-to-one, he’s a better shooter. Plus the Cavs will likely get a Top 5 pick out of this as well, as the Wizards are likely to not be very good.
The Toronto Raptors get nine draft picks, mostly second-round picks, for an expiring Pascal Siakam, which they’ll need, as they didn’t get back anyone of real value besides Christian Wood, who will likely be dealt at the deadline for more draft capital.
The Dallas Mavericks are able to get another major player in Siakam, without having to give up any young players. But re-signing him is now the priority.
The Pelicans get younger and potentially land someone who can motivate Zion Williamson to get his life together, aka his friend from Duke with R.J. Barrett.
And the Knicks get their man in Mitchell while he’s younger and still in his prime. All without having to break the bank for him.