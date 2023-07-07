The Cleveland Guardians should consider signing Nelson Cruz
By Chad Porto
Nelson Cruz will soon be a free agent and the Cleveland Guardians could sure use him.
The San Diego Padres (much like the New York Mets) are finding out you can’t buy a World Series after all. The Padres, who have the third-highest payroll in the Majors, designated Nelson Cruz for assignment recently, and it’s a surprise to everyone. He’s putting up a slash of .245/.283/.399 and an OPS of .681. Not great numbers, but he’s 43, and out-producing fellow DH Matt Carpenter. Carpenter isn’t even hitting .200 on the season, yet it was Cruz who got DFA’ed.
While Cruz on his own won’t make the Cleveland Guardians a contender, he’d be a very valuable piece to the team, one that they won’t have to overpay or give up any assets for. No one is going to pick up Cruz while he’s on waivers, so he’ll likely enter free agency where he’ll be free to sign with any team.
Cruz could not only come into Cleveland and hit regularly, but Josh Bell, the team’s current DH, could still maintain his own at-bats by playing more in the outfield, a position he’s played before in Washington and Pittsburgh.
Nelson Cruz would be the first step to getting the Cleveland Guardians playoff ready
Cruzh on his own isn’t the last key to success. The team did just acquire pitcher Chris Vallimont from the Baltimore Orioles, and while he’s more of a project than an All-Star, it’ll still help the depth of pitching on the team. Especially as the Guards come closer to the trade deadline and a decision about Shane Bieber will ultimately get made. If he’s traded, he’ll bring in a great haul and the Guards will likely call back up Logan Allen to replace Bieber. That’s where Vallimont will come in handy, as he can start or come out of the pen.
As for Cruz, he’s not a one-man army, but he adds depth and some pop that the team is missing. The Guards can keep hoping for guys like Gabrial Arias and Bo Naylor to hit, or they can actively get guys who can come in and do the job they were supposed to do.
The Guardians can’t keep relying on prospects who couldn’t hit in Triple-A if they want to succeed this season. Go get Cruz, bolster the lineup, and don’t stop there.
