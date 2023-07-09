If the Cleveland Browns land any Rams’ players it should be Cooper Kupp
By Chad Porto
The Cleveland Browns should try and land Cooper Kupp out of any Los Angeles Rams
The Cleveland Browns are being lumped into trade rumors involving the Los Angeles Rams and Aaron Donald. The rumors around Donald in Los Angeles have been mirky since winning the Super Bowl a few seasons back, but most of the rumors have been about him retiring. He’s already a sure-fire Hall of Famer and while he may no longer be in his prime, he is still a good player.
But for the Browns, if they’re going to do anything in the way of franchise-altering changes, it shouldn’t be for Donald, who I’d be happy to get back in this trade, but it should be for Cooper Kupp. While fans want to spin this narrative that the Browns’ defense is going to be X-times better and a top-defensive team and all that jazz, the fact is this team is putting all of its chips on offense.
And that’s why Kupp makes more sense for the Browns than Donald. The Browns’ defense is only going to be so good, with or without Donald, as the linebacking corp is suspect and the safeties are even more questionable. Yet, the offense is where the Browns are putting its money, specifically with Deshaun Watson.
Giving Watson Kupp, who is arguably the best receiver in the NFL when healthy, will forever erase any doubts about Watson, head coach Kevin Stefanski, and this offense. If the Browns’ defense excels, then they’re on the right track. Yet, if any of the three, or all three struggle, then it’s high time to blow this puppy up and begin rebuilding.
The Cleveland Browns need Cooper Kupp more than Aaron Donald
While both the receiving corp and defensive lines saw some interesting new arrivals, the fact is the defensive line is not the priority. This whole experiment with Watson has made the focus on, and rightfully so, the offense.
It has to be the focus of any future trades over the next few years. Amari Cooper alone isn’t good enough, nor is someone like Donovan Peoples-Jones. If you can find a way to add Kupp to the Browns’, you’ll have as much firepower as possible, and no more excuses or doubts with Watson. It’ll truly be on his shoulders to deliver with guys like Kupp, Peoples-Jones, Cooper, and David Njoku around him.
Donald is a neat name and if you can somehow land both, that’s even better, but Donald won’t improve Watson’s performances; Kupp will.
- Published on 07/09/2023 at 14:00 PM
- Last updated at 07/09/2023 at 14:00 PM