3 Cavaliers Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
3. Georges Niang
Forward Georges Niang signed with the Cavaliers in free agency, logging a three-year, $25.5 million deal in 2023. Niang is a good perimeter asset, shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc in his career.
While having a capable shooter on the wings is great to have in today's NBA, Niang has a shortage of athleticism and explosiveness. He isn't the best defender due to his slow feet and lack of lateral quickness. That isn't the best for a 6-foot-7 forward.
To come out on top in the Eastern Conference, Cleveland will have to go through the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Milwaukee Bucks. All of these teams have athletic and dynamic wings. That list includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Giannis Antetokounmpo to name a few.
Having wings who can defend these guys and also come on the offensive end to create is huge, especially in the playoffs.
You can see why the Cavs would want to move on from Niang and get someone more dynamic. Bundling Niang's contract with some draft picks could fetch another playmaker in the frontcourt. The Iowa State product is signed through the 2025/26 season ($8.2 million) as well, which could be appealing to other teams in the league.
