3 Coaches Browns Should Hire to Replace Kevin Stefanski in 2025
3. Josh McCown, Vikings QB Coach
Let's go a little off the wall with the last option here.
If the Browns are going to be paying a bunch of money to Kevin Stefanski, they might need to go a little more "budget-friendly" with the coach they replace him with. That budget-friendly approach usually involves a young or first-time head coach hire.
I don't hate the idea of Josh McCown, as crazy as it would be to see him already ascend to head coach status in the NFL. He's interviewed for positions around the league already.
Currently, we're seeing McCown do some outstanding work as the quarterbacks coach of the Minnesota Vikings, where Sam Darnold has played the best we've seen in his entire NFL career up to this point.
The Browns were actually one of the 84 NFL teams that Josh McCown once played -- and started -- for. He didn't exactly have the most successful playing career in Cleveland but he might be able to help this team get the ship back on course offensively.
The Browns are going to need to pitch this position to someone without Deshaun Watson in the picture. Watson has been an abject failure and looks like the biggest trade gaffe in NFL history. Not to mention, the Browns paid him $230 million in fully guaranteed cash. I don't think any prospective head coach candidate is going to come in and agree to have their fate tied to Watson, nor should they.
With McCown's development of quarterbacks, resetting at the QB position and moving forward without Watson could be exactly what this franchise needs.
