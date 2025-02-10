5 Browns Who Won't Return in 2025 With Season Officially Over
2. Jameis Winston, quarterback
How about even more low-hanging fruit? We know Jameis Winston is not likely coming back to the Cleveland Browns next season after what we saw transpire over the course of the 2024 season.
Winston actually played one of the best games of his life after taking over the starting job from the injured Deshaun Watson, but it was unfortunately the entire Jameis Winston experience. On a Monday night in Denver, CO, Winston put on a brilliant performance with nearly 500 yards passing and a complete dominance of one of the best defenses in the NFL.
Unfortunately, he threw two touchdowns to the wrong team in the form of pick-sixes to Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and slot corner Ja'Quan McMillian.
As intriguing as Winston has been since coming into the league as the No. 1 overall pick by the Buccaneers back in the 2015 NFL Draft, he's going to be relegated to backup duties until he can prove he isn't going to go out there and throw a bunch of interceptions that can be returned for touchdowns.
Winston's talent is undeniable. His charisma and likability are through the roof. But after the Browns benched him for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, they put the writing on the wall. Winston will not be back for the 2025 season in Cleveland and if I were him, I wouldn't want to be back anyway. This Cleveland team is a sinking ship and they will need to be built from the ground up.
There will be plenty of teams out there willing to take on Winston as a backup QB (maybe the Dolphins) where he can have a better chance at success if he sees the field.