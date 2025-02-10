5 Browns Who Won't Return in 2025 With Season Officially Over
5. Myles Garrett, defensive end
I know this seems like a bold statement to make given how complicated a trade would be and how much capital would be going back to the Browns in a blockbuster deal, but I don't think there's any chance we see Myles Garrett playing for this Browns team in 2025 and beyond.
Garrett has publicly asked for a trade. The Browns have not made any indication that they plan to give in to his request, but Garrett was already out there at Radio Row before Super Bowl LIX talking about how much he'd love to play for the Washington Commanders.
The guy is already talking about playing for other teams.
This is not a financially motivated play by Garrett, who is 29 years old and likely thinking about how he wants to spend the final five years of his NFL career.
He doesn't want to spend them in Cleveland.
Garrett could also be looking at the situation of legendary offensive tackle Joe Thomas while he was with the Cleveland Browns. He undoubtedly doesn't want to face the same fate as someone like Thomas, who had a chance to be traded to the Denver Broncos in 2015 but didn't take it.
The Broncos won the Super Bowl that year, while Thomas finished his career as a lifelong Brown. That's admirable of him, obviously, but not every player has to go down with the ship. The Browns are going to likely strip this thing down to the studs in 2025 and Garrett shouldn't feel obligated to be part of that.
It's completely reasonable for him to be asking for a trade given how things have gone with Deshaun Watson on the roster and I would be shocked if the Browns didn't get a good enough offer to accept.