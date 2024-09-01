12 Browns Entering Their Final Season With Cleveland
By Cem Yolbulan
D'Onta Foreman, RB
The Cleveland Browns will likely have an entirely different running back room a year from now. D'Onta Foreman, who was signed as a depth option in the spring as Nick Chubb recovered from his injury, is already on the roster bubble. He was initially released right before the roster cutdown day but was then re-signed once Tyler Huntley was waived.
The Browns are entering the season with four running backs. Nick Chubb is missing at least the first four weeks. Pierre Strong currently has a rib injury. Foreman will likely have a significant role behind Jerome Ford to begin the season. Yet, Foreman himself has significant injury concerns as well. He played over 10 games in a season only once in his six-year career.
Foreman suffered significant injuries early in his career after being a third-round pick by the Texans. He was only able to play 17 games in his first three seasons. He had a career year in Carolina in 2022, going for 914 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He didn't have as big of a role last year with the Bears. His future beyond this year will be entirely dependent on how he plays in a Browns uniform in the first half of the season.