3 Best Remaining Free Agents the Browns Can Still Sign After the Draft
2. Jamal Adams, S
Jim Schwartz likes to bring exotic looks to the table when it comes to personnel and blitz packages, and I don't know that there is a more intriguing option for him to add into the fray right now than free agent safety Jamal Adams.
Adams may not be the guy the Seahawks once made one of the boldest (worst?) trades in NFL history for, but he's still just 28 years old and probably willing to play just about any role to rehab his overall value right now.
Adams could play in the nickel or dime package. He could come in and provide a fun weapon off the edge at times. The Browns could make things a little more chaotic with him on the field, and if he is able to stay healthy, he could actually be one of the best bargain free agent pickups of the 2024 offseason.
This would be one of those pickups that you would simply like to see for the fact that Adams would be joining an already great, established defensive unit with stars at every level. They wouldn't have to rely on him to "carry" the defense, by any stretch.
The Browns could add Adams to the mix and see what happens. This would be a fun low-risk, potentially high-reward type of move to give Jim Schwartz even more chess pieces.