3 Best Remaining Free Agents the Browns Can Still Sign After the Draft
3. Yannick Ngakoue, EDGE
Did I mention that Jim Schwartz likes to bring exotic pass rush looks?
This guy uses so many different variations up front defensively, but not only does he like to move guys around, he also likes to bring pass rush in waves. Who doesn't? The Browns' defensive front is almost like a line change at a hockey game sometimes. They can bring out dozens of different personnel groupings based on the versatility of their guys and the level at which they play.
Adding someone like Yannick Ngakoue would just give them yet another wrinkle.
Do the Browns need another edge player? Not necessarily, but you can never have "too much" pass rush in today's NFL, and Ngakoue has been one of the best since he came into the league. His effectiveness last year in Chicago (4 sacks on nearly 600 snaps) was the worst it's been as an NFL player, but this guy will be getting pressures, sacks, and QB hits in his sleep whenever he retires from the NFL.
He could be extremely effective as a sub-package weapon in Jim Schwartz's defense.
