3 Browns Alex Van Pelt May Steal For the Patriots
After being fired by the Browns last month, Alex Van Pelt is officially the New England Patriots' new offensive coordinator. As a result, he may try to steal these three players from New England this offseason.
3. Harrison Bryant, TE
The Patriots will open free agency with zero tight ends on their roster as Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, and Pharaoh Brown hit the open market. In other words, Browns TE Harrison Bryant could be on Van Pelt & Co.'s radar.
Browns fans have waited for Bryant to hit his potential since he was drafted 115th overall in 2020. Although the 6-foot-5, 230-pound pass-catcher has shown flashes of brilliance here and there, he's yet to hit the 300-yard mark in a campaign. He recorded just 89 receptions for 791 yards and 10 TDs over the last four seasons.
Having said that, Bryant was often overshadowed by fellow TE David Njoku. Going to the Patriots where he could potentially be the TE1 could be the key to unlocking his potential. Besides, he's only 25 years old, meaning he could form a dynamic connection with the Patriots' next franchise QB for years to come.
While a lot of Browns supporters wouldn't mind having Bryant back on a team-friendly deal, it'd be far from a surprise if he prefers a chance at a bigger role instead.
More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: