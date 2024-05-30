3 Browns Draft Busts Who Could Be Cut This Offseason
2. David Bell, wide receiver
The Cleveland Browns have tried a variety of ways to supplement the wide receiver position in recent years. They have spent high draft picks on players, including via trade, but they haven't really been able to hit on anyone they've drafted themselves.
The Browns took a shot on former Purdue star David Bell in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and entering his third NFL season, they're really still waiting for him to become any part of the offense. He's got three receiving touchdowns, but the Browns have taken measures to upgrade the position, leaving the former 99th overall pick in the dust.
They traded for Elijah Moore in the 2023 offseason in a deal with the New York Jets, and they made a deal with the Denver Broncos in 2024 to acquire former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy.
The deal to acquire Jeudy was probably the last straw for someone like Bell, who also has to deal with a more recent third-round investment (2023 third-round pick Cedric Tillman) ahead of him on the depth chart as well. It probably won't be long before we see the Cleveland Browns move on from Bell and get him a fresh start elsewhere in the league.