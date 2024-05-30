3 Browns Draft Busts Who Could Be Cut This Offseason
3. Siaki Ika, defensive lineman
One year after making the selection, you can't help but wonder if the Cleveland Browns made a mistake using a third-round pick on former Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika.
The Browns have used a variety of assets on the defensive line whether we're talking about the NFL Draft or NFL free agency, and Siaki Ika doesn't look like he's going to have a clear role for the team going into his second NFL season.
He was selected with the 98th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and played just four games for the Browns as a rookie. The Browns turned around in the 2024 NFL Draft and used their top pick on Ohio State's Michael Hall Jr., another playmaker on the interior defensive line.
With Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, Quinton Jefferson, and now Mike Hall Jr. along with 7th-round pick Jowon Briggs in the mix, where will Siaki Ika factor into the mix? Does he have a place on this roster? This pick might be doomed for the Browns before it ever really even gets a chance.
