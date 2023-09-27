3 Browns Who Will Make Their First Pro Bowl in 2023
The Browns' hot start to the 2023 season is finally getting these guys some love on the national stage.
The Cleveland Browns are off to a 2-1 start, and this is already looking like one of the best Browns teams we've seen in years. The offense may not be humming, but having arguably the best defense in the NFL really helps make up for that.
With so many players going above and beyond what we've seen in the past, there are also quite a few Browns players making an early case for a Pro Bowl nod this season — and a handful of them would be making the first Pro Bowl of their careers.
These three Browns are set to become first-time Pro Bowlers if they keep up their strong play throughout 2023.
Browns 2023 First-Time Pro Bowlers
1. Grant Delpit
Grant Delpit is finally living up to the potential that made the Browns decide he was worthy of a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Cleveland defense isn’t spending a ton of time on the field since they’re forcing so many 3-and-outs, and that’s made it hard for anyone to rack up big stats. But Delpit leads the team in both total (16) and solo (13) tackles.
Being the leading tackler on a top defense is already going to earn you plenty of attention in the public eye. And for Delpit it’s not just the tackle either, he’s already making a ton of impact plays as well with 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.
The deeper you go into his play, the better it looks. He’s been thrown at just 12 times in coverage, conceding only a ridiculously low 2.2 yards per attempt on those passes.
The icing on the cake? Delpit is also Pro Football Focus' No. 3-graded safety to start the season.
He may not end up racking up gaudy volume stats, but there's no doubt that Delpit is playing at a high enough level and getting enough national recognition to be firmly on track for his first playoff appearance.