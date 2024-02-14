3 Browns Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason
Which Cleveland Browns players are most likely to be traded this offseason?
The Cleveland Browns proved they are legitimate contenders in the AFC during the 2023 season, even without many of their key pieces in place. Even though the Deshaun Watson trade hasn't exactly worked out up to this point, the Browns are proving themselves right for making the deal when they did. The roster is clearly ready to compete for more than just positioning in the AFC North.
After what we saw in the 2023 season from Kevin Stefanski's crew, I think we can expect Browns GM Andrew Berry to be pretty aggressive this coming offseason. But the trade to acquire Deshaun Watson obviously depleted the Browns' draft capital, so they're going to have to find other ways to get team-friendly contracts on the books for 2024 and beyond.
That could involve trading some notable players currently slated to be on the roster. Which Browns players could be on the move in 2024?
1. Jedrick Wills, OT
The former first-round pick out of Alabama will almost certainly be on the block in the 2024 offseason. The Browns have found a capable alternative in Geron Christian, and with Wills struggling the past handful of years, it might be time for the team to move on.
The Browns are currently $19 million over next year's salary cap. Wills has a salary cap charge over $14.5 million and the Browns can save over $12.7 million by trading him. There will undoubtedly be teams out there looking to add a player like this who could use a change of scenery and perhaps just a new environment altogether. Executives around the league will fire up their old scouting notes on Wills and believe that his best days are still ahead of him at just 25 years old.
The Browns might only be able to recoup a Day 3 pick for Wills's services, but it would get them much-needed salary cap relief and at least an extra dart or two to play with in the NFL Draft.