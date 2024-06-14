3 Browns on the Chopping Block After 2024 Minicamp
2. Siaki Ika, defensive lineman
Just like the running back position group is loaded, the defensive line for Cleveland is loaded. And that's not a bad thing, by any means, but it could be relatively bad news for someone like 2023 third-round pick Siaki Ika.
Ika is going to need to really stand out when the pads come on because the Browns reloaded their defensive line in the 2024 offseason, bringing back key players like Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst as well as signing veteran Quinton Jefferson. They used their second-round pick on Michael Hall Jr. out of Ohio State, and when you look at the rest of the guys the Browns have in that defensive line group, where is there a spot for Siaki Ika?
He's certainly the biggest body on the interior, or one of them. He's a traditional 0/1-technique type of player whereas a lot of the other guys the Browns have prioritized are going to play more the 3-technique. But we've seen some of Jim Schwartz's "Frankenstein"-like combinations along the defensive front, and his placement of each player there is very intentional.
For Siaki Ika to crack the rotation -- or even make the roster -- he's going to have to prove his value at training camp and get off the chopping block.